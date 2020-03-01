Ron Bohning Draisaitl has 4 goals, 5 points as Oilers rout Predators 8-3 https://t.co/Pgr3ke1xTX #nhl https://t.co/Zls8kjjNGf 8 minutes ago The Original TO RT @NHLdotcom: Leon Draisaitl scored four goals, three in the third period, and had an assist for the Oilers in an 8-3 win at the Predators… 9 minutes ago G Paziuk RT @AzorcanGlobal: 4 goals for Draisaitl! 5 points for McDavid. Brett Kissel will write a song about the night the Oil flowed in Nashville.… 12 minutes ago NHL.com Leon Draisaitl scored four goals, three in the third period, and had an assist for the Oilers in an 8-3 win at the… https://t.co/V5qToQxsPe 13 minutes ago kyler RT @CraigSMorgan: Dave Tippett has helped his former team in the past two games. After beating Winnipeg on Saturday, the Oilers are drillin… 14 minutes ago Christian Collins, MediaChristianTV 🎙 Huge night for the @oilers, 8-3 winners at @PredsNHL, Edmonton scoring 5 goals in the 3rd period to break a 3-3 tie… https://t.co/TsgQ0Jj76s 17 minutes ago Strong Island Hockey Club RT @uffsports: Draisaitl 4 goals McDavid 5 points Nugent-Hopkins 3 assists The big boys of the Oilers came to play tonight! What a game… 20 minutes ago NK77 #Oilers Draisaitl with 14 goals in 12 games, 12 goals in last 5 vs Preds. Art, Hart and Maurice trophies in scope!… https://t.co/3eBB3BYZbT 26 minutes ago