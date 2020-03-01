Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Draisaitl has 4 goals, 5 points as Oilers rout Predators 8-3

Draisaitl has 4 goals, 5 points as Oilers rout Predators 8-3

FOX Sports Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Draisaitl has 4 goals, 5 points as Oilers rout Predators 8-3Leon Draisaitl had his first four-goal game and added an assist as the Edmonton Oilers routed the Nashville Predators 8-3 to sweep the season series
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Draisaitl has 4 goals, 5 points as Oilers rout Predators 8-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had the first four-goal game of his career and added an assist as the Edmonton Oilers routed the Nashville Predators 8-3...
Seattle Times

Predators to host Draisaitl and the Oilers

Leon Draisaitl leads the Edmonton Oilers into a matchup against the Nashville Predators
FOX Sports Also reported by •CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Draisaitl has 4 goals, 5 points as Oilers rout Predators 8-3 https://t.co/Pgr3ke1xTX #nhl https://t.co/Zls8kjjNGf 8 minutes ago

TahTahTimmah

The Original TO RT @NHLdotcom: Leon Draisaitl scored four goals, three in the third period, and had an assist for the Oilers in an 8-3 win at the Predators… 9 minutes ago

NWTPapaBear

G Paziuk RT @AzorcanGlobal: 4 goals for Draisaitl! 5 points for McDavid. Brett Kissel will write a song about the night the Oil flowed in Nashville.… 12 minutes ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Leon Draisaitl scored four goals, three in the third period, and had an assist for the Oilers in an 8-3 win at the… https://t.co/V5qToQxsPe 13 minutes ago

kylerabc

kyler RT @CraigSMorgan: Dave Tippett has helped his former team in the past two games. After beating Winnipeg on Saturday, the Oilers are drillin… 14 minutes ago

mediachristian4

Christian Collins, MediaChristianTV 🎙 Huge night for the @oilers, 8-3 winners at @PredsNHL, Edmonton scoring 5 goals in the 3rd period to break a 3-3 tie… https://t.co/TsgQ0Jj76s 17 minutes ago

strongislandhc

Strong Island Hockey Club RT @uffsports: Draisaitl 4 goals McDavid 5 points Nugent-Hopkins 3 assists The big boys of the Oilers came to play tonight! What a game… 20 minutes ago

NK776

NK77 #Oilers Draisaitl with 14 goals in 12 games, 12 goals in last 5 vs Preds. Art, Hart and Maurice trophies in scope!… https://t.co/3eBB3BYZbT 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.