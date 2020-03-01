Draisaitl has 4 goals, 5 points as Oilers rout Predators 8-3 Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Leon Draisaitl had his first four-goal game and added an assist as the Edmonton Oilers routed the Nashville Predators 8-3 to sweep the season series Leon Draisaitl had his first four-goal game and added an assist as the Edmonton Oilers routed the Nashville Predators 8-3 to sweep the season series 👓 View full article

