Draisaitl has 4 goals, 5 points as Oilers rout Predators 8-3

FOX Sports Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Draisaitl has 4 goals, 5 points as Oilers rout Predators 8-3Leon Draisaitl had his first four-goal game and added an assist as the Edmonton Oilers routed the Nashville Predators 8-3 to sweep the season series
