Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Coronavirus outbreak: Two Asian squash events postponed

Coronavirus outbreak: Two Asian squash events postponed

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Two squash events -- the Asian Team Championships in Malaysia and the Asian Junior Individual Championships in China -- have been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. The Asian Team Championships was scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur from March 25 to 29, while the Asian Junior Individual Championship was to be staged in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus fears impacting businesses in Mesa's Asian District

Coronavirus fears impacting businesses in Mesa's Asian District 02:25

 Fear over the coronavirus is impacting businesses in Mesa's Asian District, a two-mile stretch on Dobson Road made of more than 70 Asian-themed restaurants, grocery stores and shops.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Health Officials Announce Two New Coronavirus Cases In Santa Clara County [Video]Health Officials Announce Two New Coronavirus Cases In Santa Clara County

Jackie Ward reports on the latest information about two new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Santa Clara County

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:20Published

Where People Are NOT Going Due To Coronavirus [Video]Where People Are NOT Going Due To Coronavirus

According to Business Insider, six in 10 people said they plan to avoid public areas, like shopping malls, if the coronavirus outbreak gets worse. The feedback comes from a Coresight Research survey..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Exclusive: U.S. postpones summit with ASEAN leaders amid coronavirus fears - sources

The United States has decided to postpone a meeting with leaders of Southeast Asian countries it had planned to host on March 14 due to worries about the...
Reuters India Also reported by •Bangkok PostReuters

Coronavirus outbreak: Two riders test positive as UAE Tour cancelled

Two Italian cyclists competing in the UAE Tour have tested positive for coronavirus, leading to the event being cancelled with two stages remaining.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.