Sensex rebounds 500 pts; Nifty above 11,250

TOIWestUP RT @timesofindia: Sensex rebounds over 500 points in opening trade as metal, pharma stocks surge; Nifty above 11,250 https://t.co/rTds7riy6h 6 days ago TOIWestUP RT @timesofindia: Sensex rebounds over 500 points as metal, pharma stocks surge; Nifty above 11,250 https://t.co/iB1wZTtJDF via @TOIBusiness 6 days ago LucidQuest RT @_timos_: Sensex rebounds over 500 points as metal, pharma stocks surge; Nifty above 11,250 - Times of India https://t.co/uDy2TZQZ0T >>>… 6 days ago Dr Timos Papagatsias Sensex rebounds over 500 points as metal, pharma stocks surge; Nifty above 11,250 - Times of India… https://t.co/vVUNfwzo2f 6 days ago Today24 Sensex News Today: Sensex rebounds over 500 points as metal, pharma stocks surge; Nifty above 11,250 | India Busine… https://t.co/C1WfHVpuLB 6 days ago OnlyStockTips Sensex rebounds over 500 pts; Nifty above 11,250 https://t.co/bJuJAwpcyT 6 days ago Mayank jain Sensex rebounds over 500 points as metal, pharma stocks surge; Nifty above 11,250 https://t.co/oRXzvwL0yN via @timesofindia 6 days ago Times of India Sensex rebounds over 500 points as metal, pharma stocks surge; Nifty above 11,250 https://t.co/iB1wZTtJDF via @TOIBusiness 6 days ago