Frank Lampard fires warning at Liverpool FC ahead of Chelsea FC cup clash

The Sport Review Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Frank Lampard has warned Liverpool FC that his Chelsea FC side are preparing to “go all out” for victory when they host the Reds in the FA Cup on Tuesday night. Liverpool FC are heading into the game looking to bounce back to winning ways following the disappointment of their 3-0 loss to Watford in […]

The post Frank Lampard fires warning at Liverpool FC ahead of Chelsea FC cup clash appeared first on The Sport Review.
News video: Lampard frustrated by Chelsea's finishing after Bournemouth draw

Lampard frustrated by Chelsea's finishing after Bournemouth draw 00:52

 Chelsea boss Frank Lampard reacts to his side's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth. The Blues snatched a point at the Vitality Stadium thanks to two goals from Marcos Alonso, leading to Lampard questioning a lack of goals within the squad in recent weeks.

FA Cup Preview: Chelsea v Liverpool [Video]FA Cup Preview: Chelsea v Liverpool

Chelsea and Liverpool will battle it out in the FA Cup fifth round.

Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup [Video]Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup

We simulate the FA Cup clash at Stamford Bridge

Lampard will play strong Chelsea side against Liverpool despite top-four battle

Frank Lampard has vowed to field a full-strength Chelsea line-up in Tuesday’s FA Cup clash with Liverpool.
The Chelsea morning headlines as de Gea tipped for shock move, £300m summer transfer spree

The Chelsea morning headlines as de Gea tipped for shock move, £300m summer transfer spreeChelsea news: The morning headlines from around Stamford Bridge as Frank Lampard and the Blues prepare to face Liverpool in the FA Cup on Tuesday night
