Frank Lampard fires warning at Liverpool FC ahead of Chelsea FC cup clash
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Frank Lampard has warned Liverpool FC that his Chelsea FC side are preparing to “go all out” for victory when they host the Reds in the FA Cup on Tuesday night. Liverpool FC are heading into the game looking to bounce back to winning ways following the disappointment of their 3-0 loss to Watford in […]
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard reacts to his side's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth. The Blues snatched a point at the Vitality Stadium thanks to two goals from Marcos Alonso, leading to Lampard questioning a lack of goals within the squad in recent weeks.