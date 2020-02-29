Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Frank Lampard has warned Liverpool FC that his Chelsea FC side are preparing to “go all out” for victory when they host the Reds in the FA Cup on Tuesday night. Liverpool FC are heading into the game looking to bounce back to winning ways following the disappointment of their 3-0 loss to Watford in […]



The post Frank Lampard fires warning at Liverpool FC ahead of Chelsea FC cup clash appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

