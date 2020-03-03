Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Amit Panghal, Mary Kom on a high

Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Amit Panghal, Mary Kom on a high

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Amit Panghal, Mary Kom on a highWorld silver-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) has been given the top billing in the men's competition while the iconic MC Mary Kom (51kg) seeded second in the women's event of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers for boxing starting here today.

Eight men and five women from India will be aiming to secure Tokyo Olympics berths at the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Boxers Ashish Kumar, Manish Kaushik cruise into quarters

World championship bronze-winner Manish Kaushik (63kg) and Ashish Kumar (75kg) made the quarterfinals with facile wins to continue India's strong showing at the...
Mid-Day

Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Gaurav Solanki, Ashish Kumar bang on!

Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Gaurav Solanki, Ashish Kumar bang on!The seasoned duo of Gaurav Solanki (57kg) and Ashish Kumar (75kg) advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers for boxing with dominating...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.