Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant 'devastated' over leaked crash photos

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa, is "absolutely devastated" by a report that sheriff's deputies may have shared graphic photos of the site of helicopter crash that killed the NBA legend and eight others, her representatives said Sunday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Friday it was investigating a Los Angeles...
News video: Kobe Bryant's widow 'devastated' by 'deplorable' d*ath scene photos scandal

Kobe Bryant's widow 'devastated' by 'deplorable' d*ath scene photos scandal 00:50

 An attorney for Kobe Bryant's widow has slammed the alleged dissemination of the basketball icon's d*ath scene photos among Los Angeles authorities as "inexcusable and deplorable" behaviour.

'Sense Of Betrayal': Sheriff Villanueva Says 8 Deputies Involved In Sharing Of Kobe Bryant Crash Photos [Video]'Sense Of Betrayal': Sheriff Villanueva Says 8 Deputies Involved In Sharing Of Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Monday that eight deputies were involved in the sharing of graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:15Published

Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' That Deputies Shared Graphic Photos of Crash Scene [Video]Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' That Deputies Shared Graphic Photos of Crash Scene

Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' That Deputies Shared Graphic Photos of Crash Scene Kobe Bryant's widow is "absolutely devastated" by the allegations, according to her lawyer, Gary Robb. A public safety..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa 'devastated' by allegations that helicopter crash photos were shared

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa 'devastated' by allegations that helicopter crash photos were sharedKobe Bryant's widow Vanessa is "absolutely devastated" following reports deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash scene where the NBA star, his...
New Zealand Herald

Kobe Bryant’s Widow ‘Devastated’ by Reports That Deputies Shared Crash Photos

A lawyer for Vanessa Bryant said the sharing of the photos by deputies was “an unspeakable violation of human decency.”
NYTimes.com


