Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to beat Derby County in their FA Cup fifth-round clash at Pride Park on Thursday night. The Red Devils have turned a corner since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window. Manchester United are unbeaten in their last nine […]



The post Michael Owen states his prediction for Derby County v Man United appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

