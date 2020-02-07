Michael Owen states his prediction for Derby County v Man United
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to beat Derby County in their FA Cup fifth-round clash at Pride Park on Thursday night. The Red Devils have turned a corner since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window. Manchester United are unbeaten in their last nine […]
Derby boss Phillip Cocu believes Wayne Rooney’s experience and insider knowledge will be “extremely important” when they play his former side Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round. The Rams captain and former England skipper has had a huge impact since arriving at Pride Park in January,...