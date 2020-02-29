Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Mikel Arteta hails ‘special’ Reiss Nelson as Arsenal’s young guns see off Portsmouth in FA Cup

Mikel Arteta hails ‘special’ Reiss Nelson as Arsenal’s young guns see off Portsmouth in FA Cup

talkSPORT Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta hailed Arsenal’s youngsters, reserving special praise for winger Reiss Nelson, after the club’s young guns beat Portsmouth 2-0 to seal their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals. However, the Gunners boss also revealed his fears for Lucas Torreira, who was stretchered off with injury just 17 minutes into the game and later left […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Mikel Arteta says Arsenal should have scored more in Portsmouth win

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal should have scored more in Portsmouth win 00:41

 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his side should have scored more during their 2-0 victory over Portsmouth in the FA Cup 5th round.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Arteta happy in Cup, worried for Torreira [Video]Arteta happy in Cup, worried for Torreira

Mikel Arteta is concerned for injured Lucas Torreira but excited at creating more 'beautiful moments' in the FA Cup following the win at Portsmouth.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:23Published

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal are down after crashing out of Europa League [Video]Mikel Arteta: Arsenal are down after crashing out of Europa League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the press ahead of his team's match against Portsmouth in the FA Cup. He discusses his players' disappointment at crashing out of the Europa League after losing..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Arteta gamble pays off as Arsenal FA Cup win eases Euro woes

Mikel Arteta admitted he took a risk by making nine changes for Arsenal's win over Portsmouth in the FA Cup fifth round.
News24

Mikel Arteta and David Luiz deliver verdict on Pablo Mari's Arsenal debut after Portsmouth win

Mikel Arteta and David Luiz deliver verdict on Pablo Mari's Arsenal debut after Portsmouth winPablo Mari made his full debut for Arsenal in their 2-0 FA Cup fifth round win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park, and he was praised after the game
Football.london

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.