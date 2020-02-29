Mikel Arteta hails ‘special’ Reiss Nelson as Arsenal’s young guns see off Portsmouth in FA Cup
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Mikel Arteta hailed Arsenal’s youngsters, reserving special praise for winger Reiss Nelson, after the club’s young guns beat Portsmouth 2-0 to seal their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals. However, the Gunners boss also revealed his fears for Lucas Torreira, who was stretchered off with injury just 17 minutes into the game and later left […]
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the press ahead of his team's match against Portsmouth in the FA Cup. He discusses his players' disappointment at crashing out of the Europa League after losing..
