Harpreet Kaur-led Team India on course for T20 Women's World Cup Final, says former Australian pacer Brett Lee

Zee News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
India are a vastly improved team and their progress to the ICC T20 Women's World Cup semifinal reveals the great strides the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has made, says former Australian pace spearhead Brett Lee. Writing a column for the ICC, Lee credited the Indian women for topping Group A which also had four-time champion Australia in it by winning all their four matches.
Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Proteas Women brace for Aussie SF after Windies washout

The Proteas will take on hosts Australia in the semi-finals of the 2020 T20 Women's World Cup after their final pool match was washed out
News24 Also reported by •BBC News

Women's WT20: Australia beat New Zealand to enter semi-finals

Defending champions Australia advanced to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semifinals after knocking out New Zealand with a four-run win in their must-win final...
Mid-Day Also reported by •FOX SportsBBC NewsBelfast Telegraph

