Brett Lee: Shafali Verma has brought fearless energy into Indian team

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
As India gets ready to play the semi-finals of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, former Australian pacer Brett Lee heaped praise on the 16-year-old Shafali Verma, saying that the youngster has brought in fearless energy to the side.

Shafali has scored 438 runs in the shortest format of the game at a strike-rate of 147.97 and...
Women's WT20: Shafali Verma holds the key

Women's WT20: Shafali Verma holds the keyShafali Verma has not only lit up the ICC Women's T20 World Cup with her explosive batting but the "naughty" teenager has also added immense happiness and...
Mid-Day

Harpreet Kaur-led Team India on course for T20 Women's World Cup Final, says former Australian pacer Brett Lee

India are a vastly improved team and their progress to the ICC T20 Women's World Cup semifinal reveals the great strides the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has made,...
Zee News Also reported by •BBC Sport

