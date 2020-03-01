Sport24.co.za | Bangladesh win toss, bat in second Zimbabwe ODI

Global  

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to bat in the second one-day international against Zimbabwe in Sylhet.
Tamim Iqbal breaks own ODI record as Bangaldesh beat Zimbabwe

Tamim Iqbal's ton powered Bangladesh to a four-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second ODI here on Tuesday. Iqbal played a knock of 158 runs which is the highest...
