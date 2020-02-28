Global  

Women's T20 World Cup: Thailand players dance during World Cup rain delay

BBC Sport Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Thailand's players didn't let a little rain dampen their spirits after their final Women's World T20 match was called off. They had made 150-3 against Pakistan in their 20 overs before the rain struck and play was abandoned.
