Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Japan could be allowed to postpone Olympics to end of year, minister says

Japan could be allowed to postpone Olympics to end of year, minister says

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Tokyo's contract with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) allows it to postpone the Games until the end of the year, Japan's Olympics minister said on Tuesday, amid concern the coronavirus outbreak could force the IOC to cancel them.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Japan Says Cancellation Of Olympic Games

Japan Says Cancellation Of Olympic Games "Would Be Unacceptable" 00:32

 Japan’s Olympics minister said the country is committed to hosting the summer games as planned. The announcement comes as the coronavirus outbreak has spread to new parts of the country. Seiko Hashimoto said in Parliament on Thursday; “Cancellation or delay of the Games would be unacceptable”....

Recent related videos from verified sources

Women in sports: Changing the game [Video]Women in sports: Changing the game

India has won 13 Olympic medals since the Sydney 2000 Olympics, and women account for five of them. In contrast, all 13 medals claimed by India pre-Sydney belong to men, signifying a change in paradigm..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 11:04Published

Japan Says Cancellation Of Olympic Games "Would Be Unacceptable" [Video]Japan Says Cancellation Of Olympic Games "Would Be Unacceptable"

Japan’s Olympics minister said the country is committed to hosting the summer games as planned.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Japan's contract allows postponing of Games to end of year: minister

Tokyo's Olympic 2020 contract allows it to postpone the Games until the end of the year, Japan's Olympics minister said on Tuesday, amid concern the coronavirus...
Reuters

Olympics could be postponed to end of year: Japan minister

The Olympics are slated to start from July 24 and is set to continue till August 9.
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.