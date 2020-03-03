Japan could be allowed to postpone Olympics to end of year, minister says



Recent related videos from verified sources Women in sports: Changing the game India has won 13 Olympic medals since the Sydney 2000 Olympics, and women account for five of them. In contrast, all 13 medals claimed by India pre-Sydney belong to men, signifying a change in paradigm.. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 11:04Published 17 hours ago Japan Says Cancellation Of Olympic Games "Would Be Unacceptable" Japan’s Olympics minister said the country is committed to hosting the summer games as planned. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Japan's contract allows postponing of Games to end of year: minister Tokyo's Olympic 2020 contract allows it to postpone the Games until the end of the year, Japan's Olympics minister said on Tuesday, amid concern the coronavirus...

Reuters 1 week ago



Olympics could be postponed to end of year: Japan minister The Olympics are slated to start from July 24 and is set to continue till August 9.

Hindu 1 week ago



