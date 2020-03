Japan could be allowed to postpone Olympics to end of year, minister says

Tokyo's contract with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) allows it to postpone the Games until the end of the year, Japan's Olympics minister said on Tuesday, amid concern the coronavirus outbreak could force the IOC to cancel them.



