Coronavirus: Symptoms you should know about

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () These are the most commonly recognized symptoms in patients — cough and cold, fever (lasting for a minimum of 2-3 days), shortness of breath, runny nose, scratchy throat, vomiting and upper respiratory tract illness. The risk of transmission is fairly high, often getting transmitted by coming in contact with an infected person or exposing yourself to fecal waste.
Tokyo (AFP) Feb 26, 2020
Dozens of passengers allowed off a coronavirus-stricken ship have developed symptoms including fever and will be asked to take tests... Terra Daily Also reported by •Japan Today
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Holtz RT @LionBlogosphere: MUST READ article explains how China defeated the virus. I don't know if the US is capable of this. We're still barely… 3 minutes ago
KRG ITALY All the information you should know about the #Coronavirus#covid19
• How does it spread?
• Symptoms?
• How to pr… https://t.co/jvb2Mn33sQ 14 minutes ago
Sikh motivation Coronavirus: All You Need To Know About Symptoms, Prevention And Cure https://t.co/6Jdy83srhu 19 minutes ago