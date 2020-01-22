Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > "Get off his case", "No way" - Many Everton fans stand up for "crucial" player after criticism

"Get off his case", "No way" - Many Everton fans stand up for "crucial" player after criticism

Football FanCast Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Tom Davies was criticised by The Gwladys Street for his performance against Manchester United, but many Everton fans jumped to his defence.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Study finds food is taking center field at this year's Super Bowl party [Video]Study finds food is taking center field at this year's Super Bowl party

Food is officially more important than the game when it comes to reasons for attending a Super Bowl party, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 American adults asked respondents the top reasons..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

"£75m or nah", "Please no" - Many Everton fans react to surprise player exit link

Plenty of Everton fans have been reacting on Twitter after a report stated that defender Mason Holgate is top of Manchester City's summer shopping list.
Football FanCast

"Martinez stopped him becoming Gerrard-esque" - Many Everton fans discuss "instinctive" ex-star

Everton fans have been discussing former player Ross Barkley after he scored in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Liverpool.
Football FanCast


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.