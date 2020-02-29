Global  

Mikel Arteta delivers verdict on Pablo Mari's Arsenal debut in Portsmouth win

Daily Star Tuesday, 3 March 2020
Mikel Arteta delivers verdict on Pablo Mari's Arsenal debut in Portsmouth winPablo Mari made his first appearance for Arsenal in their 2-0 win over Portsmouth in the FA Cup, drawing praise from manager Mikel Arteta for his first contribution
News video: Mikel Arteta says Arsenal should have scored more in Portsmouth win

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal should have scored more in Portsmouth win 00:41

 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his side should have scored more during their 2-0 victory over Portsmouth in the FA Cup 5th round.

Arteta happy in Cup, worried for Torreira [Video]Arteta happy in Cup, worried for Torreira

Mikel Arteta is concerned for injured Lucas Torreira but excited at creating more 'beautiful moments' in the FA Cup following the win at Portsmouth.

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal are down after crashing out of Europa League [Video]Mikel Arteta: Arsenal are down after crashing out of Europa League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the press ahead of his team's match against Portsmouth in the FA Cup. He discusses his players' disappointment at crashing out of the Europa League after losing..

Masterclass: Arsenal powerhouse who enjoyed 100 touches will have left Arteta purring - opinion

Arsenal's new signing Pablo Mari enjoyed an impressive debut against Portsmouth.
Sport24.co.za | Arteta gamble pays off as Arsenal FA Cup win eases Euro woes

Mikel Arteta admitted he took a risk by making nine changes for Arsenal's win over Portsmouth in the FA Cup fifth round.
