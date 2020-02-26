Global  

Women's T20 World Cup: England to play India in semis after South Africa-Windies washed out

BBC Sport Tuesday, 3 March 2020
England will play India in the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday after South Africa's match with West Indies is abandoned.
News video: England women through to semi-finals after win against West Indies in T20 World Cup

England women through to semi-finals after win against West Indies in T20 World Cup 00:42

 England are into the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup after beating West Indies by 46 runs in Sydney on Sunday.

Ultra music festival kicks off in South Africa [Video]Ultra music festival kicks off in South Africa

Ultra, the world's largest music festival, kicked off with its launch in Cape Town on Friday (February 28). The festival attracts thousands of music lovers to see international DJ artists such as..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:12Published

Knight hails match-winning partnership as England ease past Thailand [Video]Knight hails match-winning partnership as England ease past Thailand

Captain Heather Knight speaks after England claimed their first win of the Women’s T20 World Cup with a 98-run win over Thailand.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published


Cricket-South Africa and England join India in women's World Cup semis

South Africa and England registered comfortable victories against Pakistan and West Indies respectively in their Group B matches on Sunday to seal their spots in...
Reuters India Also reported by •Zee NewsBelfast TelegraphSydney Morning Herald

Women's WT20: Australia beat New Zealand to enter semi-finals

Defending champions Australia advanced to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semifinals after knocking out New Zealand with a four-run win in their must-win final...
Mid-Day

