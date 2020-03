Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

India's 0-2 loss to New Zealand in the Test series did not affect their ICC rankings as the team retained the number one spot according to the details release by the world cricketing body on Tuesday (March 3, 2020). India captain Virat Kohli continues to occupy the second spot in the ICC Test batsmen rankings despite the dismal Test series against New Zealand. 👓 View full article