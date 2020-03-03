Inspired by hero Pipe, Elliott's Cheltenham dream is all in the detail Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Trainer Gordon Elliot is happier in jeans and a bobble hat than the tweed of Cheltenham but he has his eyes on the winner's enclosure with a well-stocked battalion of talent, including brilliant novice hurdler Envoi Allen, Gold Cup challenger Delta Work and, of course, Tiger Roll. Trainer Gordon Elliot is happier in jeans and a bobble hat than the tweed of Cheltenham but he has his eyes on the winner's enclosure with a well-stocked battalion of talent, including brilliant novice hurdler Envoi Allen, Gold Cup challenger Delta Work and, of course, Tiger Roll. 👓 View full article

