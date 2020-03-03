Global  

London Marathon in coronavirus threat as UK health minister admits it may be cancelled

Daily Star Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
London Marathon in coronavirus threat as UK health minister admits it may be cancelledUK health minister Matt Hancock has suggested the London Marathon is at threat amid coronavirus fears with the event on April 26 in danger of being called off
You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

London Marathon: Coronavirus fears could lead to event restriction

London Marathon: Coronavirus fears could lead to event restrictionThe London Marathon is due to take place on Sunday, April 26, which is less than eight weeks away
Bristol Post

Fourth person dies from coronavirus in Britain: health minister

A fourth person in Britain has died from coronavirus, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday in a statement to parliament.
Reuters


