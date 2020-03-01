Global  

New streaming service set to challenge Sky Sports and BT Sport for Premier League TV rights

Football.london Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
DAZN have their sights set on Premier League rights but they will have to take on established companies like Sky Sports and BT Sport in order to stake their claim
DAZN confirms UK boxing launch as 'Netflix of sport' targets Premier League

DAZN will enter the UK market with a view to changing the landscape and eventually challenging Sky Sports and BT Sport with their grip on the Premier League
Premier League and FA plot to finish season 'behind closed doors' if coronavirus outbreak worsens – ruling out Liverpool title fears

The Premier League season could be finished behind closed doors if the spread of coronavirus in the United Kingdom worsens, reports claim.
