Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > My rowdy Cheltenham Festival days are gone but I'm more passionate than ever, says Jessica Harrington

My rowdy Cheltenham Festival days are gone but I'm more passionate than ever, says Jessica Harrington

Gloucester Citizen Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
My rowdy Cheltenham Festival days are gone but I'm more passionate than ever, says Jessica HarringtonShe's Cheltenham Festival's most successful female trainer and Jessica Harrington says Cheltenham without a frenzied build-up would be a bit boring.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

When does Cheltenham Festival 2020 start? talkSPORT coverage, race times, TV channel and live stream

The Cheltenham Festival is one of the biggest meetings in the National Hunt calendar and the 2020 week is nearly upon us. The famous festival consists of four...
talkSPORT

Flat star Oisin Murphy wants Cheltenham Festival ride - if Willie Mullins has a spare horse

Flat star Oisin Murphy wants Cheltenham Festival ride - if Willie Mullins has a spare horseHe's the current champion Flat Jockey but Oisin Murphy would love a go over the jumps at Cheltenham Festival - if Willie Mullins can find him a horse
Stroud Life Also reported by •Gloucester Citizen

Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) My rowdy Cheltenham Festival days are gone but I'm more passionate than ever, says Jessica Harrington: https://t.co/TwDEkaCWqv 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.