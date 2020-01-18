Global  

Jordon Ibe: Bournemouth player banned from driving for 16 months after crashing Bentley into a coffee shop

talkSPORT Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Jordan Ibe, the Bournemouth footballer, has been banned from driving after crashing his Bentley into a coffee shop and driving off. The incident, which occurred last July, caused thousands of pounds of damage and has resulted in Ibe also being fined £7,500 The 24-year-old winger also struck a Mercedes car when he smashed into The […]
Sport24.co.za | Bournemouth's Ibe gets driving ban after coffee shop crash

Bournemouth footballer Jordon Ibe was given a driving ban by an English court after crashing his Bentley into a coffee shop.
News24

Jordon Ibe sorry after being banned from driving after coffee shop crash

This story needs a read purely to see just how the player's lawyer described Jordon Ibe to the courtroom. The post Jordon Ibe sorry after being banned from...
Team Talk


