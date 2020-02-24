Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Claudio Bravo has been offered to join New York City when his contract with Manchester City expires at the end of the season, according to The Guardian, and he’s currently mulling over it. The goalkeeper joined the Premier League champions from Barcelona following the arrival of Pep Guardiola in 2016, but the manager obviously wasn’t […]
The post Claudio Bravo considers New York City switch appeared first on Soccer News.
New York will be the second state to outright ban disposable plastic shopping bags. A ban on plastic bags in New York State will go in effect overnight. In some localities, including New York city, an additional tax will be levied on paper bags. The ban will eventually involve fines on businesses as...