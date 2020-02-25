Global  

WWE legend Randy Orton nails a perfect RKO on Edge’s wife Beth Phoenix on RAW

talkSPORT Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
There has never been any denying that Randy Orton does his best work as a bad guy in WWE. But his recent feud with Edge has given the 39-year-old a renewed lease of life heading into WrestleMania 36. Orton was looking for a big-time WrestleMania matchup for this year and he made very public challenges […]
