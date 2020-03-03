Global  

Cheltenham Festival 2020: ITV Racing's Chris Hughes' favourite horse Annie Mc to run

Stroud Life Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Cheltenham Festival 2020: ITV Racing's Chris Hughes' favourite horse Annie Mc to runAnnie Mc will be competing alongside Allago, Itchy Feet and Faugheen for the Marsh Novices' Chase on Thursday (March 12).
