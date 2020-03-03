Global  

Daryl Morey: Giannis & Bucks are this years’ Golden State Warriors — ‘they are the team to beat’

FOX Sports Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Daryl Morey: Giannis & Bucks are this years’ Golden State Warriors — ‘they are the team to beat’Daryl Morey joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to discuss his tenure as the general manager of the Houston Rockets. Hear why he thinks Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are this years' Golden State Warriors.
