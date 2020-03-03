Ex-Everton ball boy gives away club secrets on Southall and 'Kendall out' posters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bell tells Starsport his brilliant tales from when he was a ball boy during Everton's glory days in the 80s, including stories on Howard Kendall and Neville Southall EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bell tells Starsport his brilliant tales from when he was a ball boy during Everton's glory days in the 80s, including stories on Howard Kendall and Neville Southall 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this