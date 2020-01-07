'Very happy' - Pep Clotet explains Birmingham City's Jude Bellingham stance



Recent related videos from verified sources 'Bellingham is Birmingham through and through' Birmingham head coach Pep Clotet was unable to say for certain if Jude Bellingham - who has attracted interest from Manchester United - will stay at the club. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:59Published on January 23, 2020 Travellers have moved onto a Lidl car park in Birmingham (RAW) Shoppers and staff were left shocked after a convoy of five caravans moved onto the site in Yardley, Birmingham on Sunday (5/1). The budget supermarket giant said it had called in bailiffs to.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:08Published on January 7, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Pep Clotet makes Birmingham City transfer plea after QPR draw Queens Park Rangers 2-2 Birmingham City reaction: Scott Hogan was at the double for Blues at Loftus Road and Clotet wants the Aston Villa man to sign for the...

Sutton Coldfield Observer 4 days ago



Pep Clotet recalls this Birmingham City player for today's game at QPR Birmingham City make one change at the Kiyan Price Foundation Stadium where they face QPR this afternoon

Lichfield Mercury 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this