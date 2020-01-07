Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 'Very happy' - Pep Clotet explains Birmingham City's Jude Bellingham stance

'Very happy' - Pep Clotet explains Birmingham City's Jude Bellingham stance

Walsall Advertiser Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
'Very happy' - Pep Clotet explains Birmingham City's Jude Bellingham stanceBirmingham City face Leicester City in the FA Cup Fifth Round at the King Power Stadium tomorrow - but Jude Bellingham won't take part.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Bellingham is Birmingham through and through' [Video]'Bellingham is Birmingham through and through'

Birmingham head coach Pep Clotet was unable to say for certain if Jude Bellingham - who has attracted interest from Manchester United - will stay at the club.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:59Published

Travellers have moved onto a Lidl car park in Birmingham (RAW) [Video]Travellers have moved onto a Lidl car park in Birmingham (RAW)

Shoppers and staff were left shocked after a convoy of five caravans moved onto the site in Yardley, Birmingham on Sunday (5/1). The budget supermarket giant said it had called in bailiffs to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pep Clotet makes Birmingham City transfer plea after QPR draw

Pep Clotet makes Birmingham City transfer plea after QPR drawQueens Park Rangers 2-2 Birmingham City reaction: Scott Hogan was at the double for Blues at Loftus Road and Clotet wants the Aston Villa man to sign for the...
Sutton Coldfield Observer

Pep Clotet recalls this Birmingham City player for today's game at QPR

Birmingham City make one change at the Kiyan Price Foundation Stadium where they face QPR this afternoon
Lichfield Mercury

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.