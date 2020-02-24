Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Olympic flame-lighting to proceed despite virus

Olympic flame-lighting to proceed despite virus

ESPN Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Next week's flame-lighting ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go ahead in Greece despite concerns about the virus outbreak, organizers said Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

BTS Cancels Four Concerts in Seoul Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]BTS Cancels Four Concerts in Seoul Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

BTS Cancels Four Concerts in Seoul Amid Coronavirus Outbreak The South Korean boy band was scheduled to perform at the Olympic Stadium for four days in April. Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:59Published

Olympics Games torch relay organisers take measures against coronavirus [Video]Olympics Games torch relay organisers take measures against coronavirus

Greek organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic flame lighting ceremony say they've taken extra measures to avoid the coronavirus spreading.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Olympic flame-lighting in Greece to proceed despite virus

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Next week’s flame-lighting ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go ahead in Greece despite concerns about the virus outbreak,...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LedfordClark

Ledford Clark Group Tucson Events : Olympic flame-lighting in Greece to proceed despite virus https://t.co/AydEJejkQb 1 hour ago

HellasNewsFeed

Greece news feed Olympic flame-lighting to proceed in Greece despite virus concerns - ESPN https://t.co/YFI7NyebKP 2 hours ago

HellasNewsFeed

Greece news feed Olympic flame-lighting in Greece to proceed despite virus - Toronto Star https://t.co/pDqDjNyaxw 3 hours ago

khay_cee

Ani Olympic flame-lighting to proceed in Greece despite virus concerns – ESPN https://t.co/W0L7o3oHC8 6 hours ago

remu10

sidi diallo New post (Olympic flame-lighting to proceed in Greece despite virus concerns - ESPN) has been published on news204 - https://t.co/kijf8WcZjv 8 hours ago

TvInternet2

Tv Internet Olympic flame-lighting in Greece to proceed despite fast-spreading virus https://t.co/9tFdGc87XQ 9 hours ago

730TheGame

730 The Game Olympic flame-lighting to proceed despite virus https://t.co/FNpNciqkrt 10 hours ago

ESPN_Caribbean

ESPN Caribbean The flame-lighting ceremony for @Tokyo2020 will proceed despite concerns about the virus outbreak. The Greek Olympi… https://t.co/MoU3PKiqSs 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.