Chris Waddle scores worldie at age 59 as former Spurs star rolls back the years

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Chris Waddle was once the third most expensive player of all-time; more than 30 years on, he's still banging in goals in the East Midlands Veterans League



