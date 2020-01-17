Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Chris Waddle scores worldie at age 59 as former Spurs star rolls back the years

Chris Waddle scores worldie at age 59 as former Spurs star rolls back the years

Daily Star Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Chris Waddle scores worldie at age 59 as former Spurs star rolls back the yearsChris Waddle was once the third most expensive player of all-time; more than 30 years on, he’s still banging in goals in the East Midlands Veterans League
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Pitt Star Chris Doleman Dies At Age 58 [Video]Former Pitt Star Chris Doleman Dies At Age 58

After a two-year battle with brain cancer, former Pitt Football defensive end Chris Doleman has died at age 58.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:35Published

Aaron Hernandez Murdered Out of ‘Paranoia,’ Homicide Detective Believes: ‘It Wasn’t Planned’ [Video]Aaron Hernandez Murdered Out of ‘Paranoia,’ Homicide Detective Believes: ‘It Wasn’t Planned’

Another key point. Aaron Hernandez likely made a split decision to murder out of "paranoia," rather than planning his slayings, homicide detective Michele Wood theorizes during an exclusive new..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 02:06Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.