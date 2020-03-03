Coronavirus: England rugby prop in self-isolation



Recent related videos from verified sources Jones "focussed on beating Wales" after Italy fixture postponed due to coronavirus outbreak England head coach Eddie Jones says his players' focus is solely on beating Wales despite the escalation of the coronavirus outbreak that has caused the postponement of their final Six Nations clash.. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:05Published 6 hours ago Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus All sporting events in Italy will take place behind closed doors until at least April 3. Schools and universities will remain closed.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03Published 8 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources England rugby player Mako Vunipola in self-isolation as coronavirus precaution England prop Mako Vunipola is in self-isolation as a precaution against the coronavirus and will not be selected to face Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday,...

Japan Today 2 days ago



Coronavirus: England's Mako Vunipola self-isolating and unavailable for Wales game England prop Mako Vunipola has gone into self-isolation as a coronavirus precaution and will not face Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday.

BBC News 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this