Derby v Man Utd: Back Red Devils to keep out Rooney’s Rams

Team Talk Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Get all the best betting tips from Derby County v Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round.

News video: Wayne Rooney’s knowledge of Man Utd ‘very important’ - Cocu

Wayne Rooney’s knowledge of Man Utd ‘very important’ - Cocu 00:39

 Derby boss Phillip Cocu believes Wayne Rooney’s experience and insider knowledge will be “extremely important” when they play his former side Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round. The Rams captain and former England skipper has had a huge impact since arriving at Pride Park in January,...

Solskjaer: Manchester United will suffer not being in Champions League [Video]Solskjaer: Manchester United will suffer not being in Champions League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows the longer Manchester United are out of the Champions League the more they will “suffer”. The Red Devils are preparing to take on Club Brugge in the Europa League round..

'Always an idol' - Man Utd star opens up on admiration for Derby County's Wayne Rooney

'Always an idol' - Man Utd star opens up on admiration for Derby County's Wayne RooneyDerby County news - Ahead of the Rams' clash with Manchester United, one of the Red Devils' current players has hailed Wayne Rooney as an 'idol'.
This is how much Derby County have earned from the FA Cup ahead of Man United test

This is how much Derby County have earned from the FA Cup ahead of Man United testDerby County vs Man United: Phillip Cocu's side and Rams captain Wayne Rooney welcome the Red Devils to Pride Park for a fifth-round FA Cup clash on Thursday...
