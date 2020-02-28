Global  

Man City’s fixture pile-up set to continue with Arsenal fixture potentially moved to next Wednesday at short notice

talkSPORT Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Manchester City’s nightmare fixture pile-up is set to continue with their Premier League fixture against Arsenal likely to be played next Wednesday. City are already facing a hectic run of fixtures between now and the end of the season, with more to be added should they progress in various competitions as Pep Guardiola’s men continue […]
 Pep Guardiola says his side must have a "big club" mentality of moving on to the next available trophy after Sunday's League Cup triumph.

