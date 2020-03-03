Uefa Nations League draw: England to face Belgium, Denmark and Iceland in group stage

Vires Et Honestas 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Draw: England to Face Belgium as France Meet Portugal & Croatia https://t.co/uHI6E3WlNG 1 minute ago Arlind RT @AlbanianFooty: Our 2020/2021 UEFA Nations League draw results: League C Group 4 Kazakhstan 🇰🇿 Lithuania 🇱🇹 Belarus 🇧🇾 A… 1 minute ago Seb Daron RT @Futbol_Agent_: England draw Belgium, Denmark and Iceland in the second edition of the Uefa Nations League beginning in September What… 2 minutes ago njoku ijeoma UEFA Nations League draw: England get Belgium, holders Portugal to play World Cup finalists France & Croatia… https://t.co/I0A1Gxao6z 3 minutes ago Martyn Grant RT @SkyFootball: "The way the draw works, we were bound to get Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland or Scotland." 🤷‍♂ Wales manager Ryan… 3 minutes ago Pristine__network UEFA Nations League Draw: England Get Belgium, Portugal To Play France https://t.co/KmP8ukSKkr https://t.co/H6lLZtyevr 3 minutes ago Nero Saraj'vo RT @Dugout: The confirmed UEFA Nations League Draw: https://t.co/xoHFUu1BAE 4 minutes ago Kenny's Kids RT @FAIreland: 🗣️"That draw was as good as we could have got... when I see the Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Hungary group, we could have been in… 4 minutes ago