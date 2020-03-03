Global  

Uefa Nations League draw: England to face Belgium, Denmark and Iceland in group stage

Tuesday, 3 March 2020
Republic of Ireland and Wales have been drawn together in League B Group 4
Martinez pleased to draw England [Video]Martinez pleased to draw England

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez says he is pleased to be drawn with Iceland, Denmark and England.

Nations League draw: England face Belgium, Wales play Republic of Ireland

England will face Belgium, Denmark and Iceland in League A of the 2020-2021 Nations League.
BBC News

England will face Belgium, Denmark and Iceland in Nations League

England will take on Belgium, Denmark and Iceland in the UEFA Nations League.
Belfast Telegraph


Pia_Fidelis

Vires Et Honestas 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Draw: England to Face Belgium as France Meet Portugal & Croatia https://t.co/uHI6E3WlNG 1 minute ago

thearlind

Arlind RT @AlbanianFooty: Our 2020/2021 UEFA Nations League draw results: League C Group 4 Kazakhstan 🇰🇿 Lithuania 🇱🇹 Belarus 🇧🇾 A… 1 minute ago

7Cantona87

Seb Daron RT @Futbol_Agent_: England draw Belgium, Denmark and Iceland in the second edition of the Uefa Nations League beginning in September What… 2 minutes ago

sexybae_xo

njoku ijeoma UEFA Nations League draw: England get Belgium, holders Portugal to play World Cup finalists France & Croatia… https://t.co/I0A1Gxao6z 3 minutes ago

MartynGrant

Martyn Grant RT @SkyFootball: "The way the draw works, we were bound to get Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland or Scotland." 🤷‍♂ Wales manager Ryan… 3 minutes ago

Pristinenetwor1

Pristine__network UEFA Nations League Draw: England Get Belgium, Portugal To Play France https://t.co/KmP8ukSKkr https://t.co/H6lLZtyevr 3 minutes ago

NeroSarajvo

Nero Saraj'vo RT @Dugout: The confirmed UEFA Nations League Draw: https://t.co/xoHFUu1BAE 4 minutes ago

KennysKids

Kenny's Kids RT @FAIreland: 🗣️"That draw was as good as we could have got... when I see the Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Hungary group, we could have been in… 4 minutes ago

