UEFA Nations League draw: England to face familiar foes in League A

Team Talk Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Gareth Southgate's England have been drawn to face Denmark, Iceland and Belgium in the group stages of this season's UEFA Nations League

The post UEFA Nations League draw: England to face familiar foes in League A appeared first on teamtalk.com.
UEFA Nations League draw: England drawn against Belgium in World Cup rematch as Gareth Southgate’s men learn their fate

England have been drawn into a group with Belgium in the second edition of the UEFA Nations League. The Three Lions faced Roberto Martinez’s Belgium side twice...
talkSPORT

Nations League draw: England face Belgium, Wales play Republic of Ireland

England will face Belgium, Denmark and Iceland in League A of the 2020-2021 Nations League.
BBC News

