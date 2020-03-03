Brad Gushue rides early lead to 4th win at Canadian men's curling championship

Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador defeated Nunavut's Jake Higgs 7-2 on Tuesday morning at the Brier in Kingston, Ont., and moves into sole possession of second place in Pool B with a 4-1 record.

