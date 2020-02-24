Global  

LaVar Ball: Lonzo, Zion, and the Pelicans would beat LeBron, Lakers in a playoff series

FOX Sports Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
LaVar Ball: Lonzo, Zion, and the Pelicans would beat LeBron, Lakers in a playoff seriesLaVar Ball joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the possibility of a Los Angeles Lakers versus New Orleans Pelicans playoff series. Hear why LaVar thinks Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson can lead the Pelicans over LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers.
