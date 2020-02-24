LaVar Ball: Lonzo, Zion, and the Pelicans would beat LeBron, Lakers in a playoff series
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () LaVar Ball joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the possibility of a Los Angeles Lakers versus New Orleans Pelicans playoff series. Hear why LaVar thinks Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson can lead the Pelicans over LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers.
LeBron James Praises Zion Williamson After Lakers Defeat Pelicans James recorded a 34-point, 13-assist, 12-rebound triple-double on Sunday night in the Los Angeles Lakers' 122-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. But James was impressed with Williamson's performance, who recorded a career-high 35...