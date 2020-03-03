Global  

Nicolas Portal: Team Ineos directeur sportif dies aged 40

BBC Sport Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Team Ineos say they are 'overcome with grief' after the death of directeur sportif Nicolas Portal at the age of 40.
