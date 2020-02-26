Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Everton defender Mason Holgate signs new five-year deal at Goodison Park following superb form under Carlo Ancelotti

Everton defender Mason Holgate signs new five-year deal at Goodison Park following superb form under Carlo Ancelotti

talkSPORT Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Everton defender Mason Holgate has put pen to paper on a a new long-term contract at Goodison Park. The English centre-back has been a commanding presence at the back for the Toffees under Carlo Ancelotti and his new deal is a reward for his sterling efforts. Holgate has fought his way into the first-team having […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Published < > Embed
News video: New signs to promote bicycle safety at Sentinel Peak Park

New signs to promote bicycle safety at Sentinel Peak Park 01:21

 New Signs to PrNew signs to promote bicycle safety at Sentinel Peak Parkomote Bicycle Safety at Sentinel Peak Park

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dining Deal: Queens Yard [Video]Dining Deal: Queens Yard

New York's newest neighborhood - Hudson Yards - has established itself as a go-to spot for new dining options. An exciting new restaurant just opened with delicious food and a spectacular view. CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:57Published

Daring Ranger Spends A Day With 5 Lions | BIG CAT LIFE [Video]Daring Ranger Spends A Day With 5 Lions | BIG CAT LIFE

A DARING animal ranger has spent an ENTIRE day living with a pride of lions – hoping to form an unbreakable bond with their new-born cubs. 24-year-old, Shandor Larenty, took it upon himself to be the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 09:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Manchester City interested in signing 23-year-old English defender

Manchester City are weighing up a move for Everton defender Mason Holgate, according to reports. The 23-year-old has made 20 Premier League appearances for the...
Shoot Also reported by •Team TalkBBC SportSoccerNews.com

Carlo Ancelotti SENT OFF: Everton manager dismissed AFTER Manchester United match for confronting referee over VAR decision

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was sent off AFTER the full-time whistle was blown on Sunday’s Premier League clash vs Manchester United. The Toffees boss was...
talkSPORT Also reported by •BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pitchcheck

Pitchy Mason Holgate: Everton defender confident of trophies after signing new five-year dea... 3 minutes ago

FWPEverton

FWP Everton NEWS: Mason Holgate: Everton defender confident of trophies after signing new five-year deal (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/FJcNpwGqYH 3 minutes ago

OnlineLAD

OnlineLAD Mason Holgate: Everton defender confident of trophies after signing new five-year deal https://t.co/lSYJIiftTn… https://t.co/UGmk2INtqB 5 minutes ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 My Amigo 📰 ⚽ 🎧 💳 Mason Holgate: Everton defender confident of trophies after signing new five-year deal https://t.co/JRPvicOyz0… https://t.co/iVRH6vrhia 5 minutes ago

sntcor

Sports News Today ⚽️ Holgate signs new Everton deal https://t.co/DjDS6Bx3w1 https://t.co/MX71mwj1om 13 minutes ago

oss365

One Stop Sports Everton defender Mason Holgate has put pen to paper on a a new long-term contract at Goodison Park. The English cen… https://t.co/1qwSGJkBdZ 24 minutes ago

soccertal

Soccer Talk 'Future captain' - Everton fans react to Mason Holgate contact news: Everton defender Mason Holgate put pen to pape… https://t.co/eXNsAO6VrD 24 minutes ago

eurofootb

Football News Everton defender Mason Holgate signs new five-year deal at Goodison Park following superb form under Carlo Ancelotti https://t.co/9rXJO59QOg 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.