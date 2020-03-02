Global  

Daniel Sturridge Devastated By Season-Ending World-Wide Ban Imposed On Betting Charges (Video)

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Daniel Sturridge had his contract with Tranzonspor terminated by mutual consent a few days ago, but only later did it become clear that it done due to a world-wide ban from all football activities imposed on the former Liverpool striker on betting charges. Here’s what he has to say on the matter. 'My season's over […]

Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Sturridge handed worldwide ban until June

Sturridge handed worldwide ban until June 02:06

 Sky Sports News reporter Aidan Magee explains all the detail behind Daniel Sturridge's ban and fine for breaching FA betting regulations.

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge slammed for ‘playing the victim’ and branded ‘an imbecile’ over betting ban

Daniel Sturridge has been slammed for ‘playing the victim’ over his response to being banned from playing football due to a breach of betting rules. The...
talkSPORT

Every word Daniel Sturridge said in YouTube video after worldwide football ban

Every word Daniel Sturridge said in YouTube video after worldwide football banFULL TRANSCRIPT: Daniel Sturridge took to Youtube this evening to address his worldwide football betting ban
Daily Star

