Nico Portal dead: Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas pay tribute to Team Ineos chief

Daily Star Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Nico Portal dead: Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas pay tribute to Team Ineos chiefNico Portal has tragically suffered a heart attack at the age of 40, Team Ineos confirmed earlier this evening
Recent related videos from verified sources

'It feels like a really big victory just to be here,' says Froome on return to racing [Video]"It feels like a really big victory just to be here," says Froome on return to racing

Chris Froome says that he is really motivated to be racing again after recovering from serious injuries sustained in a high-speed crash last year.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nico Portal dead: Team Ineos's famed directeur sportif dies aged 40

The French former rider suffered a heart attack on Tuesday, according to reports
Independent

Team Ineos sporting director Nicolas Portal dies aged 40

Nicolas Portal, the sporting director at cycling's Team Ineos who guided Chris Froome to four Tour de France titles, has died, his team said in a statement on...
Reuters Also reported by •News24

Tweets about this

WMNSport

WMN Sport RT @MirrorSport: Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas lead tributes as Team Ineos chief Nico Portal dies aged 40 https://t.co/Tl8barRcpQ https:/… 17 minutes ago

IrishMirror

Irish Daily Mirror Nico Portal dead aged 40 as Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas lead tributes https://t.co/R8scWiD71i 26 minutes ago

AndreaLMcNeill

andrea Nico Portal dead at 40: Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas lead tributes to Team Ineos chief https://t.co/sd440ffbdn 1 hour ago

alxterrell

Alex Terrell RT @SunSport: Chris Froome's race coach Nico Potral dies of a heart attack https://t.co/dfAUDpsIaV https://t.co/3wE0ZAQEVl 2 hours ago

MfsDeez

Deez 2 MFs Nico Portal dead at 40: Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas lead tributes to Team Ineos chief https://t.co/F3fGAdkwm2 https://t.co/HmEKxGQTQ3 3 hours ago

DigitalGwp

GWP DIGITAL Nico Portal dead at 40: Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas lead tributes to Team Ineos chief https://t.co/KEy68VImzh https://t.co/RAwqqPITzN 3 hours ago

MirrorSport

Mirror Sport Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas lead tributes as Team Ineos chief Nico Portal dies aged 40 https://t.co/Tl8barRcpQ https://t.co/JVthoDxNuD 3 hours ago

IndySport

Indy Sport Nico Portal: Team Ineos’s directeur sportif dies aged 40 https://t.co/1PdNoYTobq 3 hours ago

