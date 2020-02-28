Global  

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard explains Billy Gilmour and Kepa Arrizabalaga decisions vs Liverpool

Football.london Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was speaking about Billy Gilmour and Kepa Arrizabalaga ahead of the Blues' clash with Liverpool in the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge
 Chelsea boss Frank Lampard reacts to his side's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth. The Blues snatched a point at the Vitality Stadium thanks to two goals from Marcos Alonso, leading to Lampard questioning a lack of goals within the squad in recent weeks.

Lampard: Kepa has a Chelsea future [Video]Lampard: Kepa has a Chelsea future

Frank Lampard has praised the attitude shown by goalkeeper Kepa since being dropped from the Chelsea team in January.

Lampard rubbishes Kepa departure rumours [Video]Lampard rubbishes Kepa departure rumours

Frank Lampard says reports linking Kepa Arrizabalaga with a move away from Chelsea are false.

Sport24.co.za | Lampard dismisses reports Kepa wants to leave Chelsea

Frank Lampard has dismissed reports Kepa Arrizabalaga wants to leave Chelsea after the goalkeeper was dropped following a series of mistakes.
Latest Chelsea transfer rumours: Inter want Moses discount, Chelsea face Aouar battle, Kepa wants out

Latest Chelsea transfer rumours: Inter want Moses discount, Chelsea face Aouar battle, Kepa wants outThe latest transfer news and rumours as Chelsea boss Frank Lampard looks ahead to the summer transfer window after a quiet January at Stamford Bridge
