Chelsea boss Frank Lampard explains Billy Gilmour and Kepa Arrizabalaga decisions vs Liverpool

STEVE KINYAI RT @MailSport: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard 'handed boost in pursuit of Alex Telles with Porto ready to cash in on Brazilian international de… 4 minutes ago ETIMBUK MACAULAY RT @BBCSport: Is now a good time to play Liverpool? Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has had his say. You can choose between live streams for #… 48 minutes ago BBC Sport Is now a good time to play Liverpool? Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has had his say. You can choose between live str… https://t.co/2MyXNmClG3 1 hour ago Bollen RT @soccertal: Everyone wants to be Liverpool - Lampard follows Guardiola and Solskjaer in trying to copy Reds: Chelsea's Frank Lampard has… 3 hours ago Benjamin Mwaka RT @ChelseaFCinArm: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard 'handed boost in pursuit of Alex Telles with Porto ready to cash in on Brazilian internation… 3 hours ago Rafael Pena 🇺🇸🇦🇫 RT @NBCSportsSoccer: #FACup preview: #CFC boss Lampard knows an ornery, stung #LFC arrives at Stamford Bridge; Rooney's #DCFC welcomes old… 3 hours ago