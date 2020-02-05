Global  

Willian and Ross Barkley strike as excellent Chelsea breeze past Liverpool to reach FA Cup quarter-finals

talkSPORT Tuesday, 3 March 2020
Goals from Willian and Ross Barkley saw Chelsea cruise into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a superb 2-0 victory over Liverpool. Frank Lampard’s men took the lead in the 13th minute after Willian’s long-range strike was allowed in by Reds goalkeeper Adrian. The Blues doubled their advantage against the European champions in the […]
News video: Klopp insists Liverpool do not feel more FA Cup pressure due to recent defeats

Klopp insists Liverpool do not feel more FA Cup pressure due to recent defeats 00:42

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side's FA Cup fifth-round tie at Chelsea does not take on any more significance despite two defeats in three matches. Watford brought a surprise end to an unbeaten 44-match Premier League run at the weekend and, with a loss to Atletico Madrid in the...

Gary Lineker reacts to Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Liverpool FC

Gary Lineker took to social media to salute Ross Barkley for his stunning goal in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Liverpool FC in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday...
The Sport Review Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphIndependentReuters IndiaTeam TalkFootball.londonBBC News

Liverpool beaten again in FA Cup loss to Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool was eliminated from the FA Cup on Tuesday in a 2-0 loss to Chelsea as a run of poor results continued for Jürgen Klopp’s team....
Seattle Times Also reported by •Japan TodayBBC News

