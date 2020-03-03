Global  

UFC 248: Who is Yoel Romero? Meet the UFC middleweight destroyer with target set on Israel Adesanya

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
UFC 248: Who is Yoel Romero? Meet the UFC middleweight destroyer with target set on Israel AdesanyaKiwi UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line this Sunday, facing Cuban Yoel Romero in the headline bout of UFC 248 in Las Vegas. Christopher Reive looks at Romero's credentials ahead of the fight. Who...
Romero happy to make weight for Adesanya bout

Yoel Romero made weight for his UFC 248 bout against Israel Adesanya after not making weight in his previous two fights.
Israel Adesanya breaks down in hysterics after UFC debut in never-before-seen footage as ‘The Last Stylebender’ prepares to face Yoel Romero at UFC 248

Footage of Israel Adesanya bursting into tears after making his UFC debut has gone viral ahead of the first defence of his middleweight title. The ‘Last...
motionadven

Okedi Peter John Meet Yoel Romero: The 42-year-old, multi-millionaire, ‘Soldier of God’ who terrifies fighters like Mike Tyson in hi… https://t.co/VTltjDFAdX 9 hours ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #MMA #Sport #ufc Meet Yoel Romero: The 42-year-old, multi-millionaire, ‘Soldier of God’ who terrifies fighters like… https://t.co/3o8nqCDWfr 18 hours ago

HollywoodToledo

Hollywood Toledo There are only 2 days left until Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero meet for their highly anticipated title fight! We'… https://t.co/gKQDQlV4Vi 1 day ago

KapKobe

KobeKapKhabib Black Mamba RT @KapKobe: @grosenstein Those moments when you meet Superstars whether it's Kobe Bryant or yoel Romero it stays with you and that's a gre… 4 days ago

KapKobe

KobeKapKhabib Black Mamba @grosenstein Those moments when you meet Superstars whether it's Kobe Bryant or yoel Romero it stays with you and t… https://t.co/7P1pQy6QSx 4 days ago

