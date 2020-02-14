MLB &NHL News Now NHL GMs vote to simplify offside rule - National Hockey League News - https://t.co/oPXpuZt14Q 2 minutes ago TommyB 🧢 RT @hockeynight: 'We're taking down good hockey goals because the guy's toe is slightly off the ice' said Kris King, the league's senior vi… 7 minutes ago Kingslev NHL GMs vote to simplify offside rule https://t.co/Wv2kw4lPw4 https://t.co/5VSCVXwlrE 16 minutes ago Hockey Night in Canada 'We're taking down good hockey goals because the guy's toe is slightly off the ice' said Kris King, the league's se… https://t.co/ln2M3OXM2H 16 minutes ago sportcentar.info NHL GMs vote to simplify offside rule https://t.co/A5446NKDYd 21 minutes ago Devdiscourse NHL GMs vote to simplify offside rule https://t.co/5Ko9BhhOeC 51 minutes ago