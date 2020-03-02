Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Liverpool beaten again in FA Cup loss to Chelsea

Liverpool beaten again in FA Cup loss to Chelsea

FOX Sports Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Liverpool beaten again in FA Cup loss to ChelseaLiverpool has been eliminated from the FA Cup in a 2-0 loss to Chelsea as a run of poor results continues for Jürgen Klopp's team
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: FA Cup Preview: Chelsea v Liverpool

FA Cup Preview: Chelsea v Liverpool 01:14

 Chelsea and Liverpool will battle it out in the FA Cup fifth round.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup [Video]Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup

We simulate the FA Cup clash at Stamford Bridge

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:36Published

Klopp insists Liverpool do not feel more FA Cup pressure due to recent defeats [Video]Klopp insists Liverpool do not feel more FA Cup pressure due to recent defeats

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side's FA Cup fifth-round tie at Chelsea does not take on any more significance despite two defeats in three matches. Watford brought a surprise end to an..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lampard bemoans Chelsea's injury crisis ahead of Liverpool cup tie

Chelsea's progress has been severely dented this season due to a number of injury setbacks and several senior players will be unavailable for Tuesday's FA Cup...
Reuters India Also reported by •Daily StarFootball.londonThe Sport Review

Jurgen Klopp confirms double Liverpool injury boost ahead of Chelsea FA Cup tie

Jurgen Klopp confirms double Liverpool injury boost ahead of Chelsea FA Cup tieChelsea welcome Liverpool to Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is set to have two key players available for...
Football.london Also reported by •Daily StarThe Sport ReviewBelfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page BREAKING NEWS: Liverpool beaten again in FA Cup loss to Chelsea https://t.co/gMcZsw69n6 4 minutes ago

NZStuffSport

Stuff.co.nz Sport Liverpool beaten again in FA Cup loss to Chelsea https://t.co/q22xfY5sKH https://t.co/HHAggEtkuf 5 minutes ago

NZStuffSport

Stuff.co.nz Sport Liverpool beaten again in FA Cup loss to Chelsea https://t.co/a7pqH2mVkn https://t.co/V7bqerDO1P 11 minutes ago

liverpoolnews26

liverpoolnews2019 Liverpool beaten again in FA Cup loss to Chelsea https://t.co/XzkjapnCi4 https://t.co/2eQKXaSnuX 14 minutes ago

AP_Sports

AP Sports Liverpool beaten again in 2-0 FA Cup loss to Chelsea https://t.co/subZOuhwo7 17 minutes ago

LoopJamaica

Loop Jamaica Liverpool beaten again in FA Cup loss to Chelsea https://t.co/PvPumC3G3X https://t.co/TakgKoS7K7 34 minutes ago

taegukduet

toni - was VMlNDUET ✩ liverpool being beaten by watford of all teams... i've seen it all this better be their first and only loss i canno… https://t.co/eg35tLDQya 3 days ago

WillGav

Will Gavin @BennyMorts For my money the 12 draws don't even make it a top 3 PL season, and if Liverpool aren't beaten again th… https://t.co/t6lig4zkpb 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.