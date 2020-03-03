Global  

Reading 1-2 Sheffield United: Billy Sharp's extra-time goal fires Blades into FA Cup quarter-finals

BBC Sport Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Billy Sharp scores in extra time as Sheffield United book their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with victory at Championship Reading.
Sharp goal takes Blades past Royals and into FA Cup quarter-finals

Billy Sharp scored an extra-time winner as Sheffield United squeezed through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win over Reading at the Madejski...
Belfast Telegraph

FA Cup: Reading 1-2 Sheffield United - highlights

Watch highlights as Sheffield United need extra time to see off a stubborn Reading and reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.
BBC Sport


