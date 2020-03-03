MLB has no plans yet to postpone games over coronavirus: ESPN

Major League Baseball said its players should avoid taking balls and pens from fans to sign autographs in an effort to protect themselves from the coronavirus, but it has no plans yet to cancel or postpone games, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

